Tonight’s prep football scores

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Click the links for Hawaiiprepworld.com’s live blogs . • Kahuku 34, Timpview 14, F Red Raiders TDs: Lalio Kaluna (37), Ace Kaufusi (FR), Fonoimoana Vaomu (FR), Lokana Enos (26), Zealand Matagi (2). Thunderbirds TDs: Sione Moa (4), Chris Johnson (FR). . • Mililani 30, Waianae 6, 2Q Trojans TDs: Asher Pilanca (75), Jasaiah Alcover (2), Kai Banks (38), Kainoa Gibson (10). Seariders TDs: Nainoa Machado (28). . • Pac-Five 12, Waialua 0, 3Q Wolfpack TDs: Kama Espinda (24), Joshua Arcayena (2) . • Kaimuki 17, Nanakuli 7, 2Q Golden Hawks TDs: Sedric Crawford (1) . • McKinley 0, Kalaheo 0, 4Q . • Kaiser 20, Kalani 3, H Cougars TDs: Mason Yoshino (1), Kamakana Mahiko (21). . • Lahainaluna 7, KS-Maui 0, 2Q Lunas TDs: Joshua Tihada (11). . • Molokai 30, Lanai 24, F • Hilo 104, Waiakea 0, F