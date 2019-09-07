Tonight’s prep football scores

Click the links for Hawaiiprepworld.com’s live blogs
.
• Kahuku 34, Timpview 14, F
Red Raiders TDs: Lalio Kaluna (37), Ace Kaufusi (FR), Fonoimoana Vaomu (FR), Lokana Enos (26), Zealand Matagi (2). Thunderbirds TDs: Sione Moa (4), Chris Johnson (FR).
.
• Mililani 30, Waianae 6, 2Q
Trojans TDs: Asher Pilanca (75), Jasaiah Alcover (2), Kai Banks (38), Kainoa Gibson (10). Seariders TDs: Nainoa Machado (28).
.
• Pac-Five 12, Waialua 0, 3Q
Wolfpack TDs: Kama Espinda (24), Joshua Arcayena (2)
.
• Kaimuki 17, Nanakuli 7, 2Q
Golden Hawks TDs: Sedric Crawford (1)
.
• McKinley 0, Kalaheo 0, 4Q
.
• Kaiser 20, Kalani 3, H
Cougars TDs: Mason Yoshino (1), Kamakana Mahiko (21).
.
• Lahainaluna 7, KS-Maui 0, 2Q
Lunas TDs: Joshua Tihada (11).
.
• Molokai 30, Lanai 24, F
• Hilo 104, Waiakea 0, F
