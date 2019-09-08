21-year-old man apparently stabbed following Makiki altercation

One person was hospitalized following an apparent stabbing near the corner of South Beretania and Pensacola streets this morning.
Honolulu Emergency Services reported a man, 21, was taken to a local trauma center at 5:30 a.m. today following an altercation.
Responding paramedics said the man reported suffering a puncture wound to his back from an unknown weapon. He was treated at the scene before being transported in serious condition.
