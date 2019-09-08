Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on:
A free seminar on “Hawaii’s Top Frauds & How to Fight Back,” sponsored by AARP Hawaii and FINRA Investor Education Foundation, will cover how to spot and safeguard against investment fraud, identity theft and other scams, at 9:30 a.m. Monday at King Kamehameha Golf Club in Waikapu. Check local.aarp.org.
Kihei Community Association’s “How Do We Prepare for the Next Emergency?” community meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Saint Theresa Church will host Hawaii Emergency Management Agency planner Kevin Richards, state Rep. Tina Wildberger and Maui Emergency Management Agency Administrator Herman Andaya. Visit gokihei.org.
