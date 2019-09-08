Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on:

>> A free seminar on “Hawaii’s Top Frauds & How to Fight Back,” sponsored by AARP Hawaii and FINRA Investor Education Foundation, will cover how to spot and safeguard against investment fraud, identity theft and other scams, at 9:30 a.m. Monday at King Kamehameha Golf Club in Waikapu. Check local.aarp.org.

>> Kihei Community Association’s “How Do We Prepare for the Next Emergency?” community meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Saint Theresa Church will host Hawaii Emergency Management Agency planner Kevin Richards, state Rep. Tina Wildberger and Maui Emergency Management Agency Administrator Herman Andaya. Visit gokihei.org.

>> Chinese Moon Festival: Weeklong celebration at Wo Hing Museum and Cookhouse, 858 Front St., sponsored by Lahaina Restoration Foundation. Starting Monday, free admission to museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with lantern and Moon Goddess harvest displays, special exhibit and Hong Kong moon cakes for sale at gift shop, culminating in festivities from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, including mahjong, music, calligraphy, tea garden, cooking demo and keiki fun. Call 661-3262 or visit lahainarestoration.org.

>> Suicide Prevention Month: Proclamation signing has been rescheduled from Monday to 9 a.m. Sept. 20 at Kalana o Maui. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Out of the Darkness Walk will take place 8 a.m. Sept. 28 at Keopuolani Park. Call Tiare or Roger Agdeppa at 276-4203 or email tiaremariephotography@gmail.com.

>> Akaku Upstairs: “Living with Comfort, Independence and Dignity” is the topic of this week’s free salon session at 6 p.m. Thursday at 333 Dairy Road, Suite 204, Kahului. Bayada Home Health Care staff members will discuss the emotional and practical challenges of caring for elders, family members recovering from injury or children with special needs. RSVP at akaku.org/salons or call 871-5554; walk-ins welcome.