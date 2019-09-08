 TMT protesters predict police sweep as early as Monday, but Mayor Kim doubts it | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

TMT protesters predict police sweep as early as Monday, but Mayor Kim doubts it

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:21 p.m.

Opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope who are camped at the Mauna Kea Access Road are predicting law enforcement will move in as early as Monday to clear the road and the nearby encampment, but Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim said Saturday he is “pretty damn sure” there is no such action planned so soon. Read more

Man, 26, in critical condition after going unconscious while diving
