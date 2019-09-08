Hawaii volleyball team beats Denver, earns first 6-0 start since 2004

The No. 20 Hawaii volleyball team overcame previously unbeaten Denver and a loss of power to the Stan Sheriff Center to win the 2019 Heineken Rainbow Wahine Invitational tonight.
With UH on the closing in on winning the match, up 19-14 in Set 4, the Sheriff overhead lights spontaneously winked out one by one. Play was delayed for about 20 minutes, then the Rainbow Wahine quickly closed out the Pioneers 25-16, 21-25, 25-15, 25-18.
UH earned its first 6-0 start since 2004 and 10th Heineken Invitational title. Middle Skyler Williams (10 kills, five blocks) was named tournament MVP and was joined on the all-tournament team by hitter Jolie Rasmussen (16 kills, 12 digs) and setter Bailey Choy (25 assists, 14 digs).
UH took Set 1 commandingly, with Brooke Van Sickle and Rasmussen going 2-for-2 on swings in the frame. Choy went to them in succession on the last two points to close it out at 25-16, just the second set the Pioneers dropped on the season.
The teams went point for point for much of Set 2, but some errant UH attacks — eight errors in the frame — allowed Denver to surge ahead. Rasmussen came back with a kill and a Pioneers violation tied it up at 19. Williams responded with consecutive kills to get UH within 23-19, but the set ended fittingly on another UH attack error.
Hawaii surged ahead early in the third. Riley Wagoner and Williams combined on a block for a 12-8 lead. A Rasmussen kill and a block by Williams and Hanna Hellvig pushed the lead to 18-10. Tiffany Westerberg put UH up 10 at 24-14 and a Denver service error ended it two points later.
UH led throughout in Set 4 until the loss of power and needed just 10 more points to put it away when play resumed.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.