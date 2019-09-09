Breezy relief for Hawaiian Islands expected to fade Wednesday

Breezy trades will continue through Tuesday, according to National Weather Service forecasters, then gradually trend down through the second half of the week.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, particularly overnight and early mornings as pockets of higher moisture move through. Warm and humid conditions are expected later in the week and upcoming weekend.

Today’s highs range from 88 to 93 degrees Fahrenheit, with east winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour.

The heat index, a measure of what it feels like when relative humidity and temperature are combined, is expected to reach as high as 98 degrees in Kapolei, 95 in Kahului, 94 in Honolulu and Lihue, and 88 in Hilo.

A small craft advisory for leeward Oahu waters, the Kaiwi Channel and windward Maui County waters remains in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

More record temperatures, meanwhile, were set over the weekend.

On Sunday, a record high of 91 degrees was set at Lihue, breaking the previous record of 89 set in 2017. A high of 92 at Honolulu matched the previous record set in 2004.

On Saturday, a record high of 91 degrees in Lihue surpassed the previous one of 89 set in 2017. That occurred right after Friday, when a record high of 91 degrees in Lihue beat the old record of 88 set in 2017.

On Friday, a record high of 93 degrees in Kahului matched the previous record set in 1984.

The usual range of temperatures for September vary between 85 to 90 degrees, according to Sony Vang, NWS Pacific region climate officer. These records have surpassed previous ones by only one to two degrees.

Since the start of September, there have been record highs and ties set daily in Honolulu, Lihue and Kahului, according to preliminary data from the NWS.