Hanauma Bay to close for a week for repaving

The popular Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve will be closed for a week, starting at the end of the month, for a $295,000 repaving project, according to city parks officials.

The repaving project — which includes the entire roadway from the entrance on Kalanianaole Highway down to the nature preserve parking lots — is scheduled from Sept. 30 through Oct. 6, weather permitting.

The contract for the project was awarded to Alakona Corp.

Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m., its usual opening time, on Monday, Oct. 7.

Hanauma Bay’s winter hours of operation, which are now in effect, are from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is regularly closed on Tuesdays to offer the fish and bay one day of undisturbed rest.

Route 22, TheBeachBus, will not service Hanauma Bay but will continue to operate its regular route and schedule between Waikiki and Sea Life Park.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of the public as this iconic location is improved,” said the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation in a news release.