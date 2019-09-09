Hawaii County seek man for alleged sexual assault

Hawaii County police are asking for help in finding a man who is wanted for questioning about a sexual assault investigation.

Police said the sexual assault of a woman occurred on June 15 in the Banyan Drive area of Hilo.

Video surveillance depicts a man in his 30s matching the description the woman provided to the date, time and location of the reported sexual assault.

The woman described the man as in his 30s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with a medium complexion, thin build with short curly black hair and a short beard.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Gavin Kagimoto at 961-2276 or email him at gavin.kagimoto@hawaiicounty.gov.