Hawaiian Humane Society raises adoption fees for puppies and kittens

The Hawaiian Humane Society is revising its adoption fees for puppies, kittens, cats and dogs, starting Tuesday.

The new fees will be on a tiered system, based on the age of the animals, according to the Society’s recent newsletter and Facebook post.

“We’re moving to a tiered system to better place the animals available for adoption and help senior animals find homes quicker as they often are our longest residents here at the Hawaiian Humane Society,” said the Society in its post. “All dogs and cats are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed, receive flea and tick preventive and older animals often receive dental cleaning and treatment.”

The new fees, starting Tuesday, are as follows:

Puppies and Dogs

>> $125 for puppies 6 months and under

>> $85 for dogs 7 months to 5 years

>> $55 for dogs 6 and older (waived for people 55 and older)

Cats and Kittens

>> $125 for kittens 6 months and under

>> $45 for cats 7 months to 1 year

>> $10 for cats from 2 to 5 years

>> Waived for cats 6 and older

The number of cats available for adoption greatly outnumbers the dogs, according to the Society, and the length of stay for dogs tends to be shorter. The Society is hoping its tiered pricing will encourage more people to adopt cats, especially older cats.

The Society said it has also implemented a new adoptions contract, which will provide the adopter with more information on the animal’s medical and behavior history, to the extent known, to enhance its service to the community.

Starting today, the Adoptions Center will be closed Mondays to give HHS staff more time for training and development opportunities. Admissions and foster care services will remain open. The Hawaii Cat Cafe and partnering Petco locations will also maintain their regular hours.