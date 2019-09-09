Man with Alzheimer’s missing from Kapolei care home found at Ala Moana Center

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department today thanked the public for their assistance finding Martin McCormack, a 70-year-old with Alzheimer’s that had been missing since Wednesday.
CrimeStoppers said McCormack was located at Ala Moana Center at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday. He is now safe with his family and friends.
He was last seen at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at his Kapolei care home. His family and friends were concerned for his safety and well-being due to his need of daily medication for several other medical conditions, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may also send anonymous web tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.
