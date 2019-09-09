Prosecutors charge woman in death at Kalihi homeless camp

Prosecutors charged this afternoon a 25-year-old woman with second-degree murder in the death of a 35-year-old man in Kalihi.

The man was found dead at 6:25 p.m. Saturday at a homeless camp in Kalihi Valley near 1570 Perry St. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said there was at least one puncture wound to the man’s neck, which may have involved domestic violence. The woman is believed to be the man’s girlfriend.

Police arrested Marie W. Limehouse at 7:20 p.m. Saturday on suspicion of second-degree murder and on two unrelated warrants in the area of Kalihi and Laumaile streets.

She was charged this afternoon at 5:38 p.m.

Her bail was set at $500,000.