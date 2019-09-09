Three men in 20s sought in Kalihi assault

Three men in their 20s allegedly assaulted a 47-year-old man today at his business and threatened him with garden tools, police said.
The men took property at 1 p.m. from the Kalihi business and fled the scene.
Police opened up a first-degree robbery case.
