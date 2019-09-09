 Letter: Hawaiians risk losing support of most citizens | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Hawaiians risk losing support of most citizens

  • By Letter: Hawaiians risk losing support of most citizens
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Over time I have seen how effective the elderly kupuna were initially used as a protective shield against law enforcement on Mauna Kea. And eventually this resistance morphed into a focal point for all past grievances. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Non-residents put rentals out of reach

Scroll Up