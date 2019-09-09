 Letter: Nuclear energy makes sense for green Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Nuclear energy makes sense for green Hawaii

Finally, a sensible solution for our energy needs without carbon pollution (“Expand use of nuclear energy to combat global warming,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Sept. 5). Thanks to Capt. Frank Camelio for writing the commentary. Read more

