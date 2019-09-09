 Letter: Honor Queen Emma, keep aloha at QMC | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Honor Queen Emma, keep aloha at QMC

Wow! I applaud Dr. Mihae Yu for her strength and courage to speak up against the 10-ton gorilla (“Mismanagement at Queen’s driving physicians out of Hawaii,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Sept. 5). Read more

