 Ala Moana park looking better
Editorial | Off the News

Ala Moana park looking better

  Today
  • Updated 3:13 a.m.

The city is continuing to make strides in making over Ala Moana Regional Park. Standing in front of a recently renovated bathhouse, Mayor Kirk Caldwell, on Thursday, pointed to upgrades in the works, including the repaving of Ala Moana Park Drive, at a cost of just over $1 million. Read more

