 Hawaii’s homeless young adults | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s homeless young adults

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A 2018 report — the “Street Youth Study” by the University of Hawaii Center on the Family, Waikiki Health and Hale Kipa — provided a glance into the problem of homeless young adults in Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Star Channels guide, September 8-14

Scroll Up