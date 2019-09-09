 Maui mayor wants Council to reconsider wastewater vote | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui mayor wants Council to reconsider wastewater vote

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino says he is disappointed that a Council committee voted 5-3 Friday to end the county’s legal fight over its practice of pumping treated wastewater into the ground. Read more

