 New law requires Hawaii’s private schools to be licensed or accredited | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New law requires Hawaii’s private schools to be licensed or accredited

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:21 p.m.

All private schools in Hawaii will need to be licensed or accredited by July 1, and students attending schools that do not comply will be considered truant under a bill signed by Gov. David Ige. Read more

