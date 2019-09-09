 NFL Islanders | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker — Started and recorded three tackles, a sack for a loss of 11 yards, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry in a tie with the Cardinals. Read more

