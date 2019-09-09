NFL Islanders

Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker — Started and recorded three tackles, a sack for a loss of 11 yards, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry in a tie with the Cardinals. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.