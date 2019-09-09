University of Hawaii receiver JoJo Ward earns Mountain West Conference honor

University of Hawaii wide receiver JoJo Ward today was name the Mountain West Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Ward, a senior from Waco, Texas, caught 10 passes for 189 yards and four touchdowns in the Rainbow Warriors’ 31-28 victory over Oregon State this past Saturday.

It was the Warriors’ second victory in as many games against a Pac-12 opponent. The last time the Warriors defeated two Pac-12 teams in the same season was in 1994, when they beat Oregon and California.

The Warriors started the season 2-0 for the third consecutive year, matching a streak previously achieved in the 1981 to 1983 seasons.

The Warriors have won both Mountain West weekly awards this season. Last week, right slotback Cedric Byrd was honored after catching 14 passes and scoring four touchdowns in the season opener against Arizona.

After two home games, the Warriors travel to Seattle to play Washington on Saturday. Washington also is a member of the Pac-12.