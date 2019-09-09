Team Bradley wins fourth straight E Lau Hoe long-distance race

As it completed the E Lau Hoe long-distance race, Team Bradley wanted to make sure it had a fully stocked “tool box” with just two weeks to go before the Na Wahine O Ke Kai Molokai-to-Oahu world championship. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.