Kauai man arrested following vehicle thefts, police chase

Kauai police arrested a 36-year-old Haena man Monday morning after he allegedly stole two vehicles and led police on a pursuit that began Sunday night.

Paul Kalpakoff was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary and two counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

Police were called at 8:30 a.m. Sunday to a vehicle crash in a ditch in the Kalihiwai area, but discovered the driver had fled on foot.

They learned the 2004 Infinity was stolen from an unoccupied residence on Kawaihau Road in Kapaa. The suspect in that case had forcibly entered.

Shortly after that crash, the driver stolen a 2014 Toyota 4-Runner from a nearby home. The owners reported the theft to police and posted it on social media.

On Monday morning, a witness saw the 4-Runner in Kapaa and called police.

Officers spotted the vehicle near the Kapaa Beach Park. As they approached, the driver sped off heading north.

Officers identified Kalpakoff during their pursuit.

The 4-Runner was eventually found abandoned in Anahola.

Kalpakoff was spotted at a bus stop in Kealia, then hitchhiked to the Whalers General Store in Anahola.

Police responded to the scene and apprehended him.

Chief of Police Todd Raybuck, thanked the public for their assistance.