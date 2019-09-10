Maui police issue 8 citations during TMT protest convoy

Maui police said eight citations were issued for various traffic violations during a Thirty Meter Telescope protest convoy that took place Monday on the Valley isle.

The Maui Police Department said in a news release that at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, up to 100 vehicles traveled from Lahaina to Kahului Airport in opposition of the planned $1.4 billion project at Mauna Kea.

Officers monitored their movement on state and county roadways and found “no appreciable effect on the flow of traffic.”

Citations were issued for violations including impeding traffic, seat belt violations, absence of required child passenger seats, use of electronic mobile devices and driving without a license.

Maui police had issued a traffic alert in advance of the planned convoy on social media, warning the public of the need to make adjustments to their schedules, as well as to get to the airport early.

An MPD spokesman said no permit was issued for the Maui convoy.

“We want to thank the community organizers who led this event, the state Airports Division and other partners, for working together to allow everyone on Maui an opportunity to express their civil rights,” MPD said. “This cooperative nature reinforces the Department’s dedication to being a part of the Maui community and to protect the rights of all.”