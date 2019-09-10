Woman accused of killing man in Kalihi appears in court

A 25-year-old woman accused of murder in connection with the death of a 35-year-old man in Kalihi Valley made her initial court appearance in Honolulu District Court today.

Marie W. Limehouse appeared before Judge Melanie May after prosecutors charged her with second-degree murder in the death of the man identified in court documents as Mickenzie Peter, also known as Jay Peter.

Her bail is set at $500,000.

Police found a deceased man later identified as Peter at a homeless camp near 1570 Perry St. at about 6:25 p.m. Saturday. He had at least one puncture wound to his neck.

Limehouse is believed to be Peter’s girlfriend.

Police arrested her Saturday night in the area of Kalihi and Laumaile streets on suspicion of murder and two unrelated warrants.

Limehouse has a criminal record of misdemeanor resisting arrest and abuse of a family or household member. She also was previously convicted of harassment, a petty misdemeanor.