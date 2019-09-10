Hawaiian Airlines’ passenger traffic up 4%

Hawaiian Airlines carried 4% more passengers in August than a year ago as its unit cost per person increased.

The state’s largest carrier transported 1,062,375 compared with 1,021,383 in August 2018. The airline’s load factor, or the percentage of seats filled, gained 4 percentage points to 88.4% from 84.4%

Revenue passenger miles, or one paying passenger transported one mile, increased 2.8% to 1,601,769 from 1,558,394. Available seat miles, or one seat transported one mile, dipped 1.9% to 1,812,484 from 1,847,326.

For the year, Hawaiian’s passenger total is off 1.4% at 7,921,772, compared with 8,030,260 in the year-earlier period.

In 2018 Hawaiian carried a record 11.8 million passengers.

ON THE MOVE

Atlas Insurance Agency has announced the following:

>> David Ching has been awarded the Certified Environmental, Safety & Health Trainer certification by the Board of Certified Safety Professionals. Ching, a risk consultant with Atlas Insurance for 12 years, is the seventh person in Hawaii to receive the designation and also holds certification as a construction health and safety technician.

>> Joey Barroso has been promoted to risk consultant in its Risk Control and Claims Management Unit. Barroso also holds certification in OSHA Hazard Recognition Training for General Industry.

>> Chris Wong has been hired as an associate risk consultant, previously an intern at Atlas Insurance and certified in OSHA 510 and OSHA 511.