Alleged gunman in fatal shooting at Ala Moana Center makes first court appearance

A 23-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old man at the Ala Moana Center parking lot early Sunday made his initial court appearance at Honolulu District Court today.

Kapono J. Miranda appeared before Judge Melanie May with his attorney, Victor Bakke, on charges of second-degree murder in the death of Alan C. Jennings of Waianae. He was also charged with two firearm offenses.

His bail is set at $1 million.

Miranda’s chin was bandaged and the right side of his face was swollen. His mother was seated in the courtroom gallery during the hearing.

After the hearing ended, Bakke said Miranda sustained a fracture to his chin in an assault by a male — not Jennings — just before the shooting.

The deadly shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot fronting Lucky Strike Social Honolulu.

Police said Jennings and his friends were outside of Lucky Strike waiting for a friend when Miranda and two males walked out of the establishment.

Jennings’ friends alleged Miranda gave them “stink eye” and acted aggressively toward them.

Police said Jennings and Miranda exchanged words when Jennings’ friend intervened and punched Miranda in the mouth.

Miranda then brandished a semi-automatic gun and fired at least two shots and fled the scene, police added.

Jennings was taken in critical condition to The Queen’s Medical Center where he died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Police detained Miranda in the parking lot of the First Hawaiian Bank on Kapiolani Boulevard and arrested him on suspicion of murder.

A 9-mm semi automatic gun was recovered from the bed of a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck at the scene of the shooting.

Police said Miranda does not have any firearms registered to him.