Lanai Lookout to close Monday for filming

Lanai Lookout and the parking lot off of Kalanianaole Highway in East Oahu will be closed on Monday as crews film an episode of “Hawaii Five-0,” according to state transportation officials.

The closure is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday.

From 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., film crews will also utilize the eastbound lane on Kalanianaole Highway between the Koko Head Shooting Complex and 1,000 feet past the lookout for the staging of equipment.

During closure hours, traffic will be contraflowed in the westbound lane on Kalanianaole Highway with alternating stoppages. To avoid the closure area, motorists may take Lunalilo Home Road to Kealahou Street to get back onto Kalanianaole Highway near Sandy Beach.

The state said message boards have been posted to alert motorists of the closure. Special duty police officers and trained flagmen will also be on site Monday to assist with traffic control. Motorists should allow for extra travel time and drive with caution in the area.