Police close off Kapolei roads in response to barricade situation

Honolulu police have closed roads in Kapolei as officers respond due to an investigation.
Police have shut down roads in the areas of Kaiau Avenue, Kamaaha Avenue and Kumuiki Street are closed.
Hawaii News Now reported police are responding to a barricade situation at Pae Ko Gardens.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.