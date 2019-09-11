Police searching for suspect in Wahiawa shooting

Honolulu police are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred in Wahiawa today.
Police said the shooting occurred at or near a bus stop on California Avenue sometime before noon today.
Honolulu police have shut down California Avenue between Dole Road and Kalala Street.
The victim was taken to a hospital. The victim’s gender and condition is unknown at this time.
A description of the the suspect was not immediately available.
