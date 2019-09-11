VIDEO: 9/11 Rememberance Ceremony at Tamarind Park

Honolulu first responders were at Tamarind Park in downtown Honolulu today for the 18th annual 9/11 Rememberance Ceremony.

Members of the Honolulu Police Department, Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Emergency Services were joined by a U.S. Navy color guard and the Royal Hawaiian Band during the ceremony.

Jason Chung, vice president of the Military Affairs Council, Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, emceed the ceremony.