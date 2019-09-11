Welders accidentally cause Central Maui brush fire

The Maui Fire Department has brought a two-acre Central Maui brush fire under control this afternoon.
The fire was accidentally started by welders working on a pipe. They threw slag from welding operations, which started the blaze, MFD said in a news release.
Welders tried to douse the fire with extinguishers, but were unable to do so.
The fire was reported at about 2:15 p.m. off the Maui Veterans Highway, just north of the Central Maui Baseyard.
MFD sent two units and a tanker from Mahi Pono assisted. They contained the blaze at 2:43 p.m. and extinguished it at 3:53 p.m.
Winds were blowing 10 mph to 15 mph.
