State’s largest solar block goes online

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:42 p.m.

The sun was shining brightly in Mili­lani on Tuesday as officials welcomed the the state’s largest collection of solar farms, a trio of sun-powered projects that will generate enough electricity to light up nearly 18,000 homes. Read more

