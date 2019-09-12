Makiki water main break leaves customers without water

Twenty-two customers, including Hanahauoli School, have no water service tonight after a water main break in Makiki, the Board of Water Supply said.

The break at 1965 Makiki Street, between Makiki Heights Drive and Round Top Drive, was reported at about 8:15 p.m.

For the duration of the repair, the affected customers will remain without water service, the water supply said.

A repair crew will work overnight to restore water. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.