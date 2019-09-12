Man, 41, dies in parking lot crash in Kahului

A 41-year-old driver died in a crash after hitting three parked vehicles in Kahului Wednesday.

Positive identification is pending notification of next of kin.

The deadly crash occurred at a parking lot fronting the Ross Dress for Less store at 200 E. Kamehameha Avenue at about 5:10 p.m.

Police said a 1996 Acura sedan operated by a 41-year-old man was traveling north in the parking lot when, for unknown reasons, it climbed a raised parking island and abruptly turned southeast, hitting a parked 2003 Mazda passenger van occupied by a 24-year-old Kahului woman.

The Acura then struck two unoccupied vehicles, a 2006 Ford and a 2019 Nissan.

Police said the Acura driver died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Paramedics treated the woman in the Mazda for minor injuries.

Police said speed was not involved. It is unknown at this time whether alcohol or drugs were factors. The investigation is ongoing.

This is Maui County’s 16th traffic-related fatality compared to 12 at the same time last year.