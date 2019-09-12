Police investigating shooting in Kahului

Maui police are investigating an early morning shooting in Kahului today.
According to MauiNow.com, the shooting occurred near the site of the defunct Safeway store on East Kamehameha Avenue at about 4:30 a.m.
No fatalities were reported.
Details of the shooting are pending.
