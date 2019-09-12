Tropical storm Kiko forecast to strengthen into hurricane

Tropical storm Kiko, formerly a tropical depression in the East Pacific, is expected to strengthen into a hurricane this weekend, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.
In its latest advisory, the center said Kiko was about 495 miles south, south-west of the southern tip of Baja, Calif., according to the center, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.
The center says Kiko is currently moving west-northwest at about 12 miles per hour, and is expected to continue moving in that direction at a slower speed over the next few days.
According to the center, tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center.
Hurricane officials are also keeping an eye on several other disturbances, including a tropical wave a few hundred miles southwest of Acapulco, Mexico. An area of low pressure is expected to form west of the coast of Central America over the weekend, with a possible tropical depression forming by early next week.
