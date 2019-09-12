 Letter: Give elderly the chance to attend sporting events | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Give elderly the chance to attend sporting events

  • Today
  • Updated 7:55 p.m.

Many of my elderly friends who are low-income seniors do not have the funds to attend and enjoy local sports, especially the desirable volleyball and football contests. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Despite promises, TMT convoy blocked traffic

Scroll Up