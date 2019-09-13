Crash closes 2 Waianae-bound lanes on H-1 freeway in Pearl City

Two left lanes in the Waianae-bound direction of the H-1 freeway are closed because of a crash near the Pearl City on-ramp, police said.
Police reported the closure at about 3:40 p.m. and said motorists should expect delays.
