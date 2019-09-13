 Crash closes 2 Waianae-bound lanes on H-1 freeway in Pearl City | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crash closes 2 Waianae-bound lanes on H-1 freeway in Pearl City

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:44 p.m.

  • COURTESY HONOLULU.GOV

    A tow truck hooks up to a damaged vehicle in a crash on the H-1 freeway this afternoon near Pearl City.

Two left lanes in the Waianae-bound direction of the H-1 freeway are closed because of a crash near the Pearl City on-ramp, police said.

Police reported the closure at about 3:40 p.m. and said motorists should expect delays.

