LIVESTREAM: Gov. David Ige discusses ongoing protest against Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea

Gov. David Ige and several state officials are holding a news conference today about the ongoing protest against construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea.

Also attending the news conference at the Governor’s Ceremonial Room in the State Capitol are Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors, Department of Hawaiian Home Lands Director William Aila Jr., Department of Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda.

