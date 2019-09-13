Man arrested in fatal Waipahu stabbing

Honolulu police arrested a man in connection with a deadly stabbing in Waipahu Thursday night.

The suspect and another man described to be in his late 20s were at a gathering on Apii Street at about 10:45 p.m. when they got involved in a verbal argument. Police said the suspect stabbed the victim twice in the chest.

He was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he died.

The suspect and victim are acquaintances.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree murder.