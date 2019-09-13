Man arrested in fatal Waipahu stabbing

Honolulu police arrested a man in connection with a deadly stabbing in Waipahu Thursday night.
The suspect and another man described to be in his late 20s were at a gathering on Apii Street at about 10:45 p.m. when they got involved in a verbal argument. Police said the suspect stabbed the victim twice in the chest.
He was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he died.
The suspect and victim are acquaintances.
Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree murder.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.