No tsunami threat to Hawaii following 5.4 magnitude Tonga earthquake

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a 5.4 magnitude earthquake in Tonga, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported this afternoon.
The earthquake was centered 91 kilometers northeast of Hihifo, Tonga.
