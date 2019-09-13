 Name in the News: Gary Simon, AARP Hawaii’s volunteer state president | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Name in the News

Name in the News: Gary Simon, AARP Hawaii’s volunteer state president

  By Maureen OConnell
  • Today
  • Updated 6:39 p.m.

Shortly before retiring from St. Francis Healthcare System last month — closing out three decades of employment, mostly with St. Francis Hospice — Gary Simon signed up for a new gig that also focuses, in large part, on aging and family caregiving issues. Read more

