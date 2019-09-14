Driver critically injured in pick-up truck crash on Kahekili

A 55-year-old driver may have suffered a medical condition Friday when his pickup truck drifted across the double line on Kahekili Highway, sideswiped another truck and crashed into a guard rail, according to police.
The driver was taken in critical condition to the Queen’s Medical Center, the Honolulu Police Department reported. He had been heading southbound on Kahekili in his 2002 Toyota pickup when he lost control and collided with the northbound guard rail.
The 72-year-old driver of the other pickup truck was not injured. He was traveling in the opposite direction.
The accident occurred at 2:32 p.m. Friday. Police said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision.
