Flash flood warning issued for Windward Oahu, Moanalua, Halawa

A flash flood warning has been issued this evening for Windward Oahu.

The National Weather Service said radar indicated heavy rain from Kahuku to Kaneohe. The gage on Waikane Stream showed the water has climbed above the flood stage.

Locations in the warning include but are not limited to Ahuimanu, Hauula, Waimanalo, Maunawili, Kaneohe, Kahuku, Waikane, Laie, Waiahole, Moanalua, Kahaluu and Halawa.

A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads, and low lying areas. Residents are advised to move to higher ground now.