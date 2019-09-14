Police reopen H-1 freeway near Kaonohi overpass

Police temporarily shut down multiple lanes of the H-1 freeway ewa-bound tonight.
Police earlier said someone was threatening to jump off the Kaonohi overpass.
Police reopened all lanes a few minutes after notifying the public.
