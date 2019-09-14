 Ige shares details of death threats, warns both sides of TMT conflict to cool it | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ige shares details of death threats, warns both sides of TMT conflict to cool it

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:55 p.m.

Gov. David Ige said Friday that he and other state employees have been targeted with death threats amid the escalating friction generated by the ongoing Thirty Meter Telescope standoff. Read more

Previous Story
Smelly corpse flower expected to bloom soon at Honolulu botanical garden

Scroll Up