Prep football scoreboard, Sept. 14

• Mililani 27, Kamehameha 0, 4Q
Trojans TDs: Kanoa Gibson (24, 30), Malosi Sam (13, 1).
Falcons TDs: Jake Lee (9), Aaron Manriki (65). Tigers TDs: Zion Williams (63)
• Waialua 18, Kalaheo 7, 2Q
• Nanakuli 6, Pearl City 0, 1Q
Golden Hawks TDs: Tahj Hauhio (1)
• Saint Louis vs. Kahuku @ Aloha Stadium, 7:30
Buffanblu TDs: Vincent Terrell (85, 45, 25, 15), Christopher Paige (81).
