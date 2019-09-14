 Prep football scoreboard, Sept. 14 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Prep football scoreboard, Sept. 14

  • Today
  • Updated 7:10 p.m.
Click the links for Hawaiiprepworld.com’s live blogs

Mililani 27, Kamehameha 0, 4Q

Trojans TDs: Kanoa Gibson (24, 30), Malosi Sam (13, 1).

.

Kalani 23, McKinley 8, H

Falcons TDs: Jake Lee (9), Aaron Manriki (65). Tigers TDs: Zion Williams (63)

.

Waialua 18, Kalaheo 7, 2Q

.

Nanakuli 6, Pearl City 0, 1Q

Golden Hawks TDs: Tahj Hauhio (1)

.

Saint Louis vs. Kahuku @ Aloha Stadium, 7:30

.

Punahou 42, Waianae 0, F

Buffanblu TDs: Vincent Terrell (85, 45, 25, 15), Christopher Paige (81).

.

