Downed pole closes Kamehameha Highway near PCC

Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions in the area of the Polynesian Cultural Center due to a downed utility pole.
The City and County of Honolulu sent an alert about the downed pole at 3:11 a.m.
As of 8:30 a.m., Honolulu police report the road is still closed in both directions and will remain closed until crews can replace the pole.
No details were immediately available in regards to what caused the pole to fall.
