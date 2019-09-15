Hurricane Kiko now ‘very powerful’ Category 4 storm in East Pacific

Hurricane Kiko strengthened into a “very powerful” storm overnight, according to the National Hurricane Center, but remains a considerable distance from Hawaii.

The storm, located about 2,235 miles east of Hilo at 5 a.m. today, continues to move west at 7 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 25 miles from its center.

According to forecasters, the storm should reach its peak intensity today before starting a trend of slow weakening as it moves through cooler waters. A mid-level ridge remains to the north of the hurricane, which should cause it to maintain a steady westward path over the next two days.

As of 5 a.m., the latest forecast model shows Kiko is expected to weaken into a tropical storm by Friday in waters to the east of Hawaii.

Closer to the islands, unstable atmosphere near Oahu and Kauai is causing trade winds to weaken. It will be mostly sunny in the morning today, with clouds increasing and the possibility of scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Expect more of the same tonight, with lows ranging from 75 to 80 degrees and winds in the 15 to 20 mph range.